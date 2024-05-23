encryption key invalid
ive tried re saving my encryption key multiple times and get an encryption key expired error trying to use it
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Backup encryption keys expire when you reset Sync data (and the encryption password). Did you do that after saving the backup key?
@jane-n I re installed Vivaldi on my computer but then I downloaded the key again cause I figured it would do something like that
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I tested saving a backup encryption key on Windows and using it in a different profile. It worked as expected.
Can you describe in more detail what steps you take?
DenisGiroux
It seems like your encryption key may have expired. Try generating a new encryption key and ensure it's saved correctly to avoid the error.
Issue was solved I just changed the password after getting the data back on my computer and used it on my phone