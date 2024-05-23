Please wait for vivaldi to close
-
Yesterday I got an error "please wait for vivaldi to close" while opening Vivaldi on my PC with Windows 11. It's not even opening. Just giving me that error window. I tried to reinstall browser, but it didn't work. What should i do? I didn't update Windows and Vivaldi says it's the newest version of browser i have.
-
@DeX1d Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@DeX1d Do you use any security tools? They could be the blockers.
And try a Windows restart, could be that Vivaldi update was blocked.
-
@DoctorG I've already restarted Windows. Reinstalled Vivaldi. Tried to install Vivaldi on my Linux machine and it works with all my extensions installed in browser. I didn't change something in windows at all. I used Vivaldi yesterday all day and it just broke at evening in one moment.
May be i can somehow clear all browser data from my PC and reinstall Vivaldi? And after that synchronise all my settings, bookmarks etc.?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@DeX1d Let us test something.
Start Windows cmd.exe
Type command
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
Hit Return
Does Vivaldi start?
No?
Type command
start vivaldi --disable-extensions --disable-gpu
Hit Return
Does Vivaldi start?
No?
Type command
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
Hit Return
Does Vivaldi start?
-
Tried all these steps and nothing happened
All did from directory of Vivaldi
And no processes in Task manager
-
Also tried from vivaldi shortcut directory and i have same error window
-
@DoctorG can i somehow clear all browser data from my PC and reinstall Vivaldi?
-
jasonwily12 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
@DeX1d said in Please wait for vivaldi to close:
tried all these steps and nothing happened
What means "Nothing happened"?
Sorry i forgot, i think you need to exit Vivaldi between each step.
-
@jasonwily12 that folder i need to delete?
-
@DeX1d After exiting Vivaldi, just rename "User Data" to "User Data---" the you do not loose it. Then start Vivaldi.
-
@DoctorG Did that. Same error. After i did that i launched Vivaldi and nothing happened. Watched in task manager and there was no processes from vivaldi. I launched vivaldi again and got that error
-
Maybe there are some special process PIDs that are called not vivaldi? Just to find them. Because i don't see process name "vivaldi.exe"
-
@DeX1d Running Vivaldi has vivaldi.exe as processes.
No others.
Try to empty folder
%TEMP%, perhaps that helps.
-
@DoctorG Didn't help. By the way, when i luanched vivaldi after deleting all files from %TEMP% i saw new file created "vivaldi_installer.log" in %TEMP%. I opened that file and it is empty
-
@DeX1d
@DoctorG said in Please wait for vivaldi to close:
just rename "User Data" to "User Data---"
Had not helped to get Vivaldi started?
-
@DoctorG Installed Vivaldi in default directory this time. But all worked fine when it was installed in defferent directory. Thanks for you help!