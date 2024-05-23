Duckduckgo and ecosia search not working
DangerDustin
Hi,
I am on Win11 on a new laptop and setup duckduckgo as my standard search engine. It has been working for the first 2 days but suddenly this morning I get error messages saying "An error occurred while displaying the search results. Please try again."
Same thing happens with Ecosia. Google is doing just fine.
Any idea why?
DoctorG Ambassador
@DangerDustin DuckDuckGo has a issue after they updated servers, is on all browsers
Ecosia gives no search results at this time on all browsers.
TravellinBob
Another example of Microsoft letting users do their bug-testing before fixing the code without the users realizing it....been doing it for years!
uberprutser
It is time for a serious European search engine. Something that is not using the big tech indexes. Perhaps Vivaldi can take up the gauntlet, and bring together the privacy minded European search engines. Too much fragmentation at the moment, i.m.h.o.
@uberprutser, there are a lot, but certainly not so much with own index.
https://www.searchenginesoftheworld.com/search_engines_of_europe/index.html
https://european-alternatives.eu/category/search-engines
Maybe
https://www.ezilon.com
https://www.mojeek.com/ (one of my favorites)
https://www.algolia.com (AI search, but only freemium, free use is limited)
https://swisscows.com (family safe, yes or yes. Good if you have little childrens)
only in corresponding foreign lenguage these.