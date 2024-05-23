Solved How to move the workspaces button in the address bar?
-
I hid the Vivaldi button with some CSS I copied but now the workspaces button is smushed against the edge of the window and it looks weird.
Does anyone know how to move it over by a few pixels with CSS?
-
I haven't tested it but you probably only need to add some padding
.mainbar { padding-left: 5px; }
-
@sjudenim perfect, thanks
-
@locksvur Please mark your topic as Solved now you have the answer to your question.
-
-
@Pathduck Didn't know mods w
here allowed to chown us ^^