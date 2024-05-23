Bug: Weird text around inline code and codeblocks
-
thedayismine
Here's a pic. Have you ever seen this?
The text in the image is supposed to say:
.ProseMirror:first-of-type:This part of the selector targets the first .ProseMirror element within its parent.
:not(.ProseMirror .ProseMirror):This excludes .ProseMirror elements that are nested inside another .ProseMirror element.
-
I see this text on many websites.
-
The only time I see it is in codeblocks and inline code.
This is on a stock install of Vivaldi within a separate user account that I made just to test this.
-