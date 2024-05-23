This help article says to use "Download page" in the menu to save a page for offline viewing. However, that menu item is gone for me. This is a pity because when the browser is too narrow the button to save offline in the address bar goes away (in tablet mode), leaving me no way to download the page.

Is there a way to either bring the menu item back or to keep the button in the address bar from disappearing? Or some other way to download the page if the button has disappeared? Thank you!