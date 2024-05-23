"Download page" option missing in menu
This help article says to use "Download page" in the menu to save a page for offline viewing. However, that menu item is gone for me. This is a pity because when the browser is too narrow the button to save offline in the address bar goes away (in tablet mode), leaving me no way to download the page.
Is there a way to either bring the menu item back or to keep the button in the address bar from disappearing? Or some other way to download the page if the button has disappeared? Thank you!
@dedrop You should be able to use the little menu at the top when you click on the Vivaldi Logo in top right. If you don't have that circled option in the menu check the settings for it. There are two default choices plus a customized.
Main Menu in Vivaldi on Android
If this doesn't help we need more details about your phone, tablet...
@lfisk Thank you for responding! I'm using a Samsung Galaxy Fold 4. After some experiments, I found that
- On the narrow outer screen, I get the option to configure the menu and the buttons show on the top like your screenshot. Great.
- On the large inner screen, when Vivaldi is full-screen I get neither the option to configure the menu nor the buttons; but I do get a bookmark and a download button in the address bar. Okay, I guess.
- On the large inner screen, if I make Vivaldi narrow enough with split screen, then the buttons in the address bar go away and the option to configure the menu shows up again, but the buttons still don't show up at the top of the menu like your screenshot. Seems broken since now there's no way to download the page at all.
That last item seems like a bug, right? And in either case, the help article I linked does seem to be out of date, since there's no "Download page" in the menu anymore.
@dedrop Suspect your device is switching between phone and tablet mode. Tablet mode doesn't have the menu from what I understand. Old post here with some explanation.
I've noticed this mention (Tablet mode missing Menu) a few times but don't know if it's a bug or intended design
@jane-n Do you know what is happening with this Tablet - Menu problem?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
As I said in the post you linked to, @lfisk, unlike on smaller phone screens, the menus on tablets are not customizable, so on foldable devices where both phone and tablet UI is in use, it can cause some issues.
The bug with the download button disappearing when the screen is made narrower has been reported in our internal bug tracking system and hopefully one of the Android devs has time to look into it soon.
@jane-n Thanks for the clarification. It may be worth adding to that bug that when the download (and bookmark) buttons in the addressbar disappear as Vivaldi narrows, the option for configuring the menu re-appears in the main menu. Since it's by design that the configured menu buttons don't show in tablet mode at any width, then I suppose the option to configure shouldn't appear in any width either, right?
Thanks to you both again!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@dedrop said in "Download page" option missing in menu:
I suppose the option to configure shouldn't appear in any width either, right
I think in the smaller view it still makes sense to allow editing menus to make sure that important menu items are easily accessible.
@jane-n I totally agree it'd be nice to edit the menu and have those buttons appear when Vivaldi is narrow enough even when in tablet mode. I'd definitely prefer that. Personally, I'd love those configured buttons even in full-screen tablet mode, but maybe that's just me.
I only meant that if it's by design for the edited buttons to never appear in tablet mode at any width, then perhaps it shouldn't show the option to edit in tablet mode at any width either. But that's not what happens today: in tablet mode, even though the buttons never appear, the option to edit does appear when Vivaldi is narrow enough. Hope that makes more sense!