Add prefers-color-scheme and prefers-reduced-motion to site settings
-
improvethebugreporter
Vivaldi reports the system's settings for reduced motion and dark mode using CSS's
prefers-reduced-motionand
prefers-color-scheme.
However, there is no way to override this on a per-site basis, or even to set specific settings for Vivaldi — the user must change the settings for their entire operating system!
Please could you add per-site overrides for these settings to Site Settings, so that they can be easily overridden without having to change the colours of every window or lose useful animations like those of Finder?