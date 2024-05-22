Hi, the option in Settings > Address Bar > Top-Down Menu Priority for "Frequently Visited Pages", which I can only presume is a recent addition since it only began assaulting me today, is horrifically implemented and all users should remove it from this list to stop Vivaldi from interfering with their address bar inputs.

Image description: The input "p" in the search bar, which Frequently Visited Pages is interpreting as "httPs://" and then a heavily censored URL which OP presumably visits often. The fact the input starts with a "p" should suggest that the user probably didn't want to go to this page, but that's where they're going anyway.

This identification is far too zealous and it produces a positive feedback loop where the user is sent to this one single "most frequently visited page" even when typing something completely different into the address bar. Before turning this thing off I had five different search queries and address inputs hijacked across to this page because Vivaldi assumed that I wanted to go there instead.

I suggest all users switch it off because it ruins the browser. Again, for visibility: