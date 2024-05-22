Unsolved Search : Removing a recommendation
50ShadesOfSkittles
Hey guys, I am in the UK, and when I start to type in the search bar I LOVE that it can take me directly to my fav websites.
But, in this case, it's always recommending the American site. Is there a way to prevent that recommendation?
@50ShadesOfSkittles Direct Match reads as local Vivaldi list which depends on used UI language.
You can disable direct match in Settings → Search → Enable Direct Match.
Or untick in settings → Address Bar → Dropdown Menu Priority → list entry "Direct Match"
50ShadesOfSkittles
@DoctorG oh I love direct search and don't want to turn it off .. I simply want it to recommend the UK site and not the USA one.
Amazon is the only site I have this issue with so turning it off would be counter productive for me.
@50ShadesOfSkittles said in Search : Removing a recommendation:
I simply want it to recommend the UK site and not the USA one
Which UI language do you use? English (US) or English (UK)?
//EDIT: Oh, related to Direct Match is still in testing mode and only for US region.
50ShadesOfSkittles
@DoctorG yeah, this is why I was hoping I could simply stop that 1 recommendation