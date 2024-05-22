Improve YouTube extension itself creates a web panel
Recently, the Improve YouTube extension interface started adding itself as a web panel (when enabling it or after starting the browser). This wasn't the case before.
Is it the extension or browser's fault?
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/improve-youtube--for-yo/bnomihfieiccainjcjblhegjgglakjdd
IYT version: 4.937
Vivaldi: 6.8.3356.3
@Gregor I believe extensions can do that now, since Vivaldi supports some kind of sidepanel API that it didn't before.
No idea how to stop extensions from doing that though, or if they come back if deleted. If so I'd just consider not using the extension to be honest.
Can this be changed/fixed on the extension side?
@Gregor You ask me, I ask you...
⇒ https://github.com/code-charity/youtube/issues/2288
Developer tells similar to this: Not my problem, Vivaldis issue.
But could be that panel API implementation in Vivaldi was not done correctly.
@Gregor Please report extension issue at https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
VB-106754 "Improve YouTube extension itself creates a web panel" - Confirmed
Hi,
This is a Pic of the Settings.
Even disabled, it auto adds to the Side Bar on each Browser start.
@Gregor said in Improve YouTube extension itself creates a web panel:
