External editor for notes
I would like an option to use a more powerful external editor to edit notes markup source. (like in Joplin notes) And maybe everywhere in Vivaldi where I need to edit something.
@Mijaff What exactly stopping you?
If the built-in Note Editor is not up to scratch, just copy/paste to Joplin to edit the markup, then copy/paste the edited markup to the Vivaldi note.
What specific feature is missing from Vivaldi’s built-in Note Editor? Tables are a bit hard to do, for example.
Currently I added some extra columns to a table, which was a bit uncomfortable with Vivaldi's own editor. (Maybe I don't know it enough.) I work on linux and my favorite editor is neovim with its power. Others may prefer other editors. I just suggest a built-in function to export the note to a file, call the preferred external editor to edit that file and finally import the note from the edited file. The built-in editor shouldn't compete the big, powerful editors out.
@Mijaff You can assign a shortcut to Export Notes in Settings, Keyboard, Window. (None is assigned by default).
This will export each note in markdown format, which can be opened in any appropriate text editor. From there, copy/paste back into the Vivaldi Note. If you have folders in your notes, the notes will be exported into separate folders. Make your root notes folder in a directory that will not change on upgrading Vivaldi.
I don’t see much value in building in the ability to open a note in an editor. It would be better to improve the features in the built-in Note Editor, so that you don’t need this export/import step.
One can ask for anything, but as my table above shows, there are over five thousand outstanding requests so the chance of a niche feature being implemented is remote.
Take a look at existing Requests for Note Editor