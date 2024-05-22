The state of logon to the web site is invalid after rebooting the browser
Every time you exit the browser process, restarting will lose all web site login status. Including, but not limited to, Google Twitter
@cyberdoge Means some process is deleting cookies, if it's for all sites. On the other hand, your title sounds like a bad translation of the "Session mismatch error" message, which is more of a timeout thing (if you're trying to keep a tab open to that page) which might be fixed by reloading the tab.
Every time I restart the browser, I lose the login status for previously visited websites, including but not limited to Google and Twitter. As a result, I need to log in again each time.
Sorry if my previous statements were unclear due to some translation errors. I have resubmitted a new version on the forum:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98092/browser-session-reset-re-login-required
I will delete the current post later
I compared the plugins installed on my Vivaldi and Chrome, and they are exactly the same. However, I do not encounter this problem in Chrome. I also checked all my Vivaldi settings and did not find any options enabled that would automatically delete cookies.
@cyberdoge What's your setting for Cookies under Settings > Privacy & Security?
If set to "Session Only" cookies will be deleted on browser close.
@Pathduck Oh, it was that setting causing the problem. Thank you! Everything is fine now after the adjustment.