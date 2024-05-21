Turn on/off dark mode by right-click menu or the button of addressbar
kyu3a Ambassador
The forced dark mode feature is nice! But I would hope one more thing to add this feature. It is the command of command-chains.
I want to turn on/off dark mode by right-click menu or the button of addressbar!
Yes! I humbly request that every setting that has a big affect on the presentation of the UI be exposed with quick commands and made available for command chains.
Tab stacking style is the other major feature that lacks command-chain availability. I really want command chains to be able to switch between:
- Top-tabs w/two level
- Right-tabs w/compact
- Left-tabs w/accordion.
I switch between these styles regularly and am sad command chains don't make this possible with one keystroke or button press.
I also still use Dark Reader because there is no ability to quickly toggle the built-in dark mode.