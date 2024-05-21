Yes! I humbly request that every setting that has a big affect on the presentation of the UI be exposed with quick commands and made available for command chains.

Tab stacking style is the other major feature that lacks command-chain availability. I really want command chains to be able to switch between:

Top-tabs w/two level

Right-tabs w/compact

Left-tabs w/accordion.

I switch between these styles regularly and am sad command chains don't make this possible with one keystroke or button press.

I also still use Dark Reader because there is no ability to quickly toggle the built-in dark mode.