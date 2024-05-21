The feature to turn off forced dark mode on a site by site
kyu3a Ambassador
The forced dark mode feature is very good! But I would hope it to add this feature. It is the ability to turn on/off dark mode on a site by site.
The forced dark mode feature works on almost sites. However, for some sites, this feature can make the site difficult to see.
So I would like to have the feature to turn off forced dark mode on a site by site.
kyu3a Ambassador
@barbudo2005 Thank you for replying! I couldn't find this topic. Because I searched "forced dark mode". Thank you!