I've noticed another strange anomaly with this - some of the duplicate tabs appearing in the ctrl-tab switcher don't seem to be tabs in my workspace - when I enable the windows sidebar and search for tabs with that name they don't appear in that sidebar list but do appear in the tab-switcher. So something is very broken in Vivalidi? Not sure if this is with Workspaces (this is a new feature I have been trying out and maybe I should back away from it?).

I think the browser has got into some corrupt state - and I do recall something happening where it seemed to duplicate a bunch of tabs when I was trying to write a command chain to move a tab from one workspace to another.

Anyway - I can't replicate this state by simply duplicating a tab (right click, duplicate tab). So there must be some hidden bug in something.

Clearing all my workspaces and starting again has stopped the problem for now, and I will have to see if it comes back.