Ctrl-tab switching gets stuck if multiple similar tabs found
When pressing ctrl-tab to display the tab switcher list and to move between tabs, the navigation gets stuck when it finds multiple similar tabs? I'm not sure if this is a new feature, but similar tabs (ones with the same url) now are highlites in blue all similar tabs when the tab switcher selects one of them. However instead of continuing to advance in the list of tabs it either gets stuck or jumps to to the top of the tab switcher list.
Previous versions of vivalidi didn't hilite similar tabs (an interesting feature that I guess usefully shows you have duplicates) but crucially let you continue to move between tabs - potentially letting you go back 10 tabs (I use the most recently used ordering).
This is on OSX 14.5 vivalid - 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) (arm64)
This example gets stuck when it hits the 3 item (and hilites all 3)
This example moves to the first blue item and then lets you advance to the 2nd "lessontutor" tab at which point it returns to the 1st one in a loop.
I've noticed another strange anomaly with this - some of the duplicate tabs appearing in the ctrl-tab switcher don't seem to be tabs in my workspace - when I enable the windows sidebar and search for tabs with that name they don't appear in that sidebar list but do appear in the tab-switcher. So something is very broken in Vivalidi? Not sure if this is with Workspaces (this is a new feature I have been trying out and maybe I should back away from it?).
I think the browser has got into some corrupt state - and I do recall something happening where it seemed to duplicate a bunch of tabs when I was trying to write a command chain to move a tab from one workspace to another.
Anyway - I can't replicate this state by simply duplicating a tab (right click, duplicate tab). So there must be some hidden bug in something.
Clearing all my workspaces and starting again has stopped the problem for now, and I will have to see if it comes back.