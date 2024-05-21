Notes web panel lags when typing text
Typing text in the notes web panel lags in normal vivaldi window but not in a private vivaldi window where typing in the notes web panel is responsive.
I've restarted vivaldi but it still happens.
I have around 180 tabs categorized into several workspaces. Browsing and videos are responsive.
version:
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.26 stable
@devflow Always test with actual version! Update first.
@DoctorG what do you mean?
@DoctorG Is this update supposed to fix the lag I described?
@devflow We have no bugreport on such lags.
I can tell, that is usual to with current 6.7 Stable version.