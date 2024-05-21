My sync password doesn´t work
-
My accounts have been recently hacked and I had to change each one of them, included my vivaldi account.
I use vivaldi on my Linux laptop, windows laptop and my android phone, the problem is that encryption key was loaded on my google drive and it works fine for my two laptops but it does not work on phone that's why I can´t use sync. When I tried to open it it shows a message that says my password it's incorrect. It's so weird because I download a backup encryption key from one of my laptops and is supossed to work but not.
Help me please! I don't want to reset everything.