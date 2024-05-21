Everything is in the picture. What else should I add?

When implementing my request, the correct browser behavior will be such that when surfing the Internet, saved bookmarks will constantly move to the open Bookmarks bar.

Maybe it will cause someone to have a panic attack, but that's exactly the kind of behavior I would like.

It would be possible to provide a check mark to disable tracking of saved bookmarks . I.e. as simple as it is now.

I've seen it before somewhere. Maybe. Or I dreamed it.

Vivaldi in my dreams.

Question1: Where did the folders from the blue frame go?

Question2:



In general, there is no clarity in the work in Bookmarks Panel and the top Yellow icon in the Address Bar -- you can select a bookmark in the panel, but it will not be highlighted with a Yellow icon on top. Even if the bookmark sekected from the Express Panel .

It means , that when the number of bookmarks is more than 4855, Vivladi can no longer keep up with them.