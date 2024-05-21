Bookmarks: correct highlighting in the Bookmarks Panel
-
Everything is in the picture. What else should I add?
When implementing my request, the correct browser behavior will be such that when surfing the Internet, saved bookmarks will constantly move to the open Bookmarks bar.
Maybe it will cause someone to have a panic attack, but that's exactly the kind of behavior I would like.
It would be possible to provide a check mark to disable tracking of saved bookmarks . I.e. as simple as it is now.
I've seen it before somewhere. Maybe. Or I dreamed it.
Vivaldi in my dreams.
Question1: Where did the folders from the blue frame go?
Question2:
In general, there is no clarity in the work in Bookmarks Panel and the top Yellow icon in the Address Bar -- you can select a bookmark in the panel, but it will not be highlighted with a Yellow icon on top. Even if the bookmark sekected from the Express Panel .
It means , that when the number of bookmarks is more than 4855, Vivladi can no longer keep up with them.
-
@sphera said in Bookmarks: correct highlighting in the Bookmarks Panel:
It means , that when the number of bookmarks is more than 4855, Vivladi can no longer keep up with them.
I don’t understand where you get this random number of 4,855. When The Active Page is already bookmarked, the icon in the URL field is highlighted. It has nothing to do with which bookmark is selected in the Bookmark Panel. Obviously, if the Bookmark is in the Panel, it has already been bookmarked, so what would be achieved by highlighting the icon in the URL field on a different web page?
-
@Pesala said in Bookmarks: correct highlighting in the Bookmarks Panel:
I don’t understand where you get this random number of 4,855.
I'll answer my question on your question. And what are your preferences , where did I get the number 4855 ?
You're convincing me again that I don't need what I'm offering myself. Excuse me for my wishes.
You have a strange logic to convince a person in the opposite of what he showed in the screenshot. Did I fake a screenshot?
-
@sphera said in Bookmarks: correct highlighting in the Bookmarks Panel:
You're convincing me again that I don't need what I'm offering myself. Excuse me for my wishes.
You are simply failing to communicate what your wishes are. This could be a language issue, or a comprehension issue on my side, but all I am doing is trying to clarify what the actual request is.
Clearly, everything is not in the picture.
-
@Pesala said in Bookmarks: correct highlighting in the Bookmarks Panel:
so what would be achieved by highlighting the icon in the URL field on a different web page?
I understood what you didn't understand. I wrote it clearly : Sometimes selected (and activated ) bookmark from the Bookmarks Bar does NOT light up the icon in the address bar with a bright yellow flame.
Are you interested in the details? I can write that I am waiting for this question from the developers, who can influence the change of the browser code. But I will satisfy your slight interest:
Both of these links are in my bookmarks list:
Bright yellow flame -- even the dangerous Cyrillic alphabet in the link does not interfere with Vivaldi.
Blend yellow flame
In our cruel world, no one wants to understand a person and his desires without additional explanations.
-
The essence of my request is indicated in the title of the topic.
Agree, I cannot show in the screenshot what is in my REQUEST. This is logical. I can only describe it in words, in relation to the picture.
I ask the developers to highlight the bookmark "Windows64... " in the Panel for this "windows64..." address. Nothing more, nothing super complicated.
-
The point this topic is that I'm crawling on the Internet, and I'm going to save a bookmark, but it's already there