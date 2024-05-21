Do we have ONE button to add to "read\watch later"
I mean not 1.click on sidebar icon reading list 2. then click plus +
just 1 button somewhere somehow? pls)
@fromwater You could add a Keyboard shortcut for this:
@fromwater If you want a button for this command, you could Create a Quick Command for Add Page to Reading List then customise the toolbar to add the Command Chain to the toolbar as a button.
Or, you could assign a Mouse Gesture to the keyboard command.
There's also the Reading List Popup.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/reading-list/
Still, two clicks but some people just want a büttôn to clickey with mousey.
Users are generally recommended to read the documentation.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/reading-list-panel/
ty everyone!)
@fromwater We all try to make Vivaldi browsing easier for users.
@DoctorG Thats WHY ITS BEST BROWSER EVER!