Can't get around cert message
I almost always get this message above continuously in vivaldi when going to a website. As you can see, it even happens when I go to vivaldi.com. Sometimes it will allow me to go to the site, but only in http:// insecure mode. There is nothing about certificate updating in the settings.
vivaldi version 5.2.2623.34 Windows 7
I am using a VPN (actually a SSH connection through Cotse). However, it still does this even when I don't go through the VPN.
Appreciate any help on correcting this. Thanks
@battlesv Hi, Windows 7 is no longer supported by Vivaldi and the support ended over a year ago.
Please read:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
The last version of Vivaldi that "might work" is 5.6 but this will not solve your issue.
You need to update your OS root certificate store.
Read:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/support-for-urgent-trusted-root-updates-for-windows-root-certificate-program-in-windows-a4ac4d6c-7c62-3b6e-dfd2-377982bf3ea5
@battlesv Fetch Root CA certificate
- ISRG Root X1
https://letsencrypt.org/certs/isrg-root-x1-cross-signed.der
- ISRG Root X2
https://letsencrypt.org/certs/isrg-root-x2.der
from Lets Encrypt and add them to your Windows certificate store.
The cert errors should be gone.
@Pathduck I will not go beyond W7 because W8/W10/W11 are known to be uploading your personal files to Microsoft and possibly sending them on to the government. I used to use an external controller running the Oink firewall to stop the MS spying, but the controller stopped working and there is no way to know what all the MS IPs are. They probably have millions. From what you are saying, it is an issue with my MS system and not with vivaldi. Unfortunately, I have lots of windows programs that I use, including many that I have written myself (software engineer). Otherwise, I would have switch to Linux long ago. I guess I need to go to my Linux computer for browsing only and my W7 for everything else. Moving files between them is easy using D-LAN.
Thank for your help.
@DoctorG Thanks. Installed ok but still not working. I will reboot and check again.
@battlesv Sounds like you know what to do then
I'd still try the MS package I linked, it should (in theory) make sure your OS certificate store is updated with the latest CA certs.
And at least upgrade your browser to 5.6 by downloading it directly.
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win#:~:text=Vivaldi.5.6.2867.62.x64.exe
Note that this is still not supported, it's just the last version known to work on Win7.
Also definitely not recommended if security of your system is a worry, but then again you've been running 5.2 for two years so... and Win7 for a decade out of support...
Windows 7 Main support ended almost a decade ago, it's just browser makers that have been lenient in ending support until 2023.
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/lifecycle/products/windows-7
@battlesv said in Can't get around cert message:
Installed ok but still not working
Had you installed in Windows certificate store for destination Trusted Root Certificates.
Which error message do you get now after visiting and Ctrl+F5?