@Pathduck I will not go beyond W7 because W8/W10/W11 are known to be uploading your personal files to Microsoft and possibly sending them on to the government. I used to use an external controller running the Oink firewall to stop the MS spying, but the controller stopped working and there is no way to know what all the MS IPs are. They probably have millions. From what you are saying, it is an issue with my MS system and not with vivaldi. Unfortunately, I have lots of windows programs that I use, including many that I have written myself (software engineer). Otherwise, I would have switch to Linux long ago. I guess I need to go to my Linux computer for browsing only and my W7 for everything else. Moving files between them is easy using D-LAN.

Thank for your help.