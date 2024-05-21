To kill Vivaldi's processes in Windows 10 (RESOLVED)
When closing Vivaldi, a lot of processes are not closed in the system.
You can close them only manually or by rebooting the system.
To close all processes it is enough to kill one or two of them that consume the most system memory.
How to fix it?
@seregk Not sure, I guess this can happen if either:
- Installing certain extensions that do this
- Installing certain websites as apps/PWAs
To avoid it, try going to
chrome://settings/systemand turn off "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed".
@Pathduck said in To kill Vivaldi's processes in Windows 10:
Thank you, that helped.
'Proxy SwitchyOmega' extension was the reason.
Should I mark this issue as resolved?
@seregk Great
Should I mark this issue as resolved?
Sure, if you want