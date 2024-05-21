mail with jpg without jpg?
hey there
I got a mail without any text and no subject, only an attached jpg
but wether it's not displayed nor I can click to download it. probably because the eml file at my disk is 0 byte.
K9-Mail at my android phone has no problems with this mail. also the webfrontend from my mailprovider (GMX) displays the image
what's wrong at my side?
Vivaldi 6.8.3358.3 Win10 22H2
@derDay said in mail with jpg without jpg?:
0 byte
We have some reports on 0-byte-files in tracker.
Strange issue.
I try to ask.
Is that POP3 or IMAP?
Does that happen in 6.7, too?
it's an IMAP account and I don't have a 6.7 installation at my disk
@derDay I have a similar problem happening daily and always with the "same" e-mail. My thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97982/mail-message-not-fetched/
I'm also using IMAP and In my case there is a subject but nothing else. The message does not include any attachments. Since I'm using IMAP I closed vivaldi and renamed the 0 byte eml file. After that vivaldi was able to fetch it.
@Durtro said in mail with jpg without jpg?:
Since I'm using IMAP I closed vivaldi and renamed the 0 byte eml file.
brilliant, that worked for met too! and thanks for reporting already; I copy your case number to my thread too to keep a better tracking
VB-106681