Address box moved all the way to the left
[I'm not asking how to solve the problem. It's not hard to fix it. See @pesala's solutions below.]
I don't know whether this is a known issue or whether it is Mac-specific. . . . but, from time to time, when I launch Vivaldi Snapshot, I find that the address box is moved all the way to the left in that row. Sometimes I find it in the center. I don't see any pattern. It's been like this for a few months or more.
Does anyone have the same problem? I want to know the situation to see if I want to bother to fix the position of the address box each time it happens.
macOS 14.4.1
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.8.3358.3 (Official Build) (arm64)
But, I keep upgrading everything, the OS and Vivaldi. So, this problem has occurred across several versions of Vivaldi Snapshot and potentially across a few versions of macOS.
@ryofurue Right-click on the Address Bar, Edit, Customise, and remove any flexible spacing (which is supposed to centre the URL field).
remove any flexible spacing (which is supposed to centre the URL field).
Perhaps I wasn't clear. The address field is now located at the left edge of the row. There is nothing to its left.
I've just removed all the flexible spacings. The address field has expanded as a result. But its location is still the same: at the left edge.
That is, the left-right order of the elements changes within the address row and this happens from time to time.
@ryofurue Reset the toolbar to its defaults, then rearrange the elements as you wish.
@Pesala said in Address box moved all the way to the left:
Reset the toolbar to its defaults, then rearrange the elements as you wish.
Right! But, you totally miss my point. Read my original post again.
I'm not asking how to fix the problem. I know that very well. My questions are
- Does anybody have the problem?
- Is it a known problem?
That's all.
If I want to fix it, I'll do it silently and won't ask here.