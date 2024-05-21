[I'm not asking how to solve the problem. It's not hard to fix it. See @pesala's solutions below.]

I don't know whether this is a known issue or whether it is Mac-specific. . . . but, from time to time, when I launch Vivaldi Snapshot, I find that the address box is moved all the way to the left in that row. Sometimes I find it in the center. I don't see any pattern. It's been like this for a few months or more.

Does anyone have the same problem? I want to know the situation to see if I want to bother to fix the position of the address box each time it happens.

macOS 14.4.1

Vivaldi Snapshot 6.8.3358.3 (Official Build) (arm64)

But, I keep upgrading everything, the OS and Vivaldi. So, this problem has occurred across several versions of Vivaldi Snapshot and potentially across a few versions of macOS.