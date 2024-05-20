Hi

Has anyone noticed that the auto hibernate / memory saver feature doesn't seem to kick in based on the time constraint?

It seemed to work great the first weeks, but lately, I've noticed tabs that have been inactive for days don't hibernate. I've configured it to kick in after an hour. I've tested a few combinations of time constraints etc , no joy.

Not sure if I'm messing something up or not configuring things properly, but when I run manual Hibernate background tabs it seems to work fine. I've tried a reinstall of the browser and tested this on 3 devices, all 3 seem to have the same issue. All windows 10

Main rig:

Win 10 Pro

22H2

OS build 19045.4291

Most recent Vivaldi update

Does anyone have any good suggestions on something I can try?

Cheers in advance!