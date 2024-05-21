In my case there is no interference and no IMAP accounts. All accounts are using POP3 (the server might support IMAP, but I've never used it or set up any IMAP accounts on this copy of Vivaldi, I just use Vivaldi to download the mails to my local system).

When fetching new messages, Vivaldi briefly flashes the number of messages on the server on the status line, so it knows the messages are there (and it doesn't fetch them again, so it also knows they've already been fetched). It just doesn't delete them.

I've also noticed that if I send an e-mail from one of my accounts to another (and then fetch it), it's then impossible to move that message out of the inbox until I restart Vivaldi (it appears as non-bold, but can't be flagged as "read" either through the UI or by pressing K). Probably a completely unrelated bug, though.