WildImpresario
Hello.
I get my email from a server via POP (with SSL/TLS, port 995).
I've set Vivaldi to "delete mail from server: 7 days after receiving from server".
However, messages never get deleted from the server, I always have to log in manually (via webmail) to delete them.
They used to get deleted correctly with Opera 12, and also (I think) with Opera Mail, which I used for a short time.
Is this a known issue with Vivaldi? Do I need to change some setting somewhere else to have it actually delete old messages?
@WildImpresario welcome to the Forum! I'm not aware of similar reports on the forum, so I'll set up a test and will set up a reminder to check back in 8 days
Maybe someone else from the usual suspects uses this setting and can comment.
I've reported the bug: VB-106679
WildImpresario
I doubt it'll be specific to 7 days, you can probably test with a shorter period.
I also remember Opera had separate checkboxes to "delete after X days" and "delete them from the server when I delete them on the client", but in Vivaldi the options are mutually exclusive, which is weird (i.e., if I want them to be deleted from the server when I delete them on the client, it seems I can't have them deleted after X days, and vice-versa). If I must choose between the two, I prefer to have them deleted after 7 days, and that's how I configured all accounts.
I've reported the bug: VB-106679
I haven't checked recently, but I did experience the same thing in the past - one of my Vivaldi installs (using POP3) is supposed to delete mail after 3 months. I have other installs using IMAP.
I discovered a few months ago that I had mails staying on the server from about a year before. Every month there were a handful which hadn't been deleted. I noticed that a lot of them were mails sent to both a Hotmail address (POP3) and a GMail address (IMAP - not to be deleted), so I wondered if it was receiving both, marking one as a duplicate ... then getting confused when it was supposed to delete the POP3 copy after 3 months.
Edit: but I'm not sure I confirmed that that was true in all cases... I also suspected interference from the different copies of Vivaldi and my phone mailer using IMAP to restore the deleted messages.
WildImpresario
In my case there is no interference and no IMAP accounts. All accounts are using POP3 (the server might support IMAP, but I've never used it or set up any IMAP accounts on this copy of Vivaldi, I just use Vivaldi to download the mails to my local system).
When fetching new messages, Vivaldi briefly flashes the number of messages on the server on the status line, so it knows the messages are there (and it doesn't fetch them again, so it also knows they've already been fetched). It just doesn't delete them.
I've also noticed that if I send an e-mail from one of my accounts to another (and then fetch it), it's then impossible to move that message out of the inbox until I restart Vivaldi (it appears as non-bold, but can't be flagged as "read" either through the UI or by pressing K). Probably a completely unrelated bug, though.
@WildImpresario said in Old messages not being deleted from server:
Probably a completely unrelated bug, though.
That's probably a symptom of my pet Bug VB-79700. Vivaldi treats the sent and the received email you send to yourself as the identical thing. I've been fighting against windmills here. Please report that behavior as a bug and reference VB-79700
WildImpresario
@WildEnte - Done as VB-106733. It does sound like the same thing.
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS when Delete mail from server is set to either:
- when deleted locally
- when received from server
the message is not deleted from the server. It seems likely the same is true for:
- ℕ days after receiving from server
but this is to be confirmed.
Did you noticed any errors similar to following?
@yojimbo274064400 Ironically, I noticed an error logged this morning complaining first about messages not found and then saying something like hotmail.com didn't accept a DELE command...