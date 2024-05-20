Duplicate sends in IMAP
This might be an issue related to my flaky connection, but Vivaldi is sending each email through Outlook 365 twice! Anyone experienced such a behaviour?
edwardp Ambassador
@Shoham In the past, I have seen this occur with Thunderbird. There is a copy-related setting. Once unchecked, the duplicate e-mail ceased. The duplicate came from the Outlook server.
I have not seen this occur with the Vivaldi mail client.
@Shoham Is it actually sending twice (are recipients recieving two messages) or is it uploading two copies of the message into the outbox?
If it is just making duplicate outbox copies you could try changing this setting:
Mail > Account > Server > ⬚ Upload sent messages to sent folder
edwardp Ambassador
@LonM For Outlook, that setting doesn't work. Whether or not it is checked (it's checked by default when adding a new account), the e-mail saved to the IMAP Sent folder.
For AOL and Yahoo, the setting works. If unchecked, the sent e-mail was not in the IMAP Sent folder.
So tt would seem to be an issue with the provider's mail server, in the way it's configured.
I think it's an Outlook thing - sent mail from my phone always appears twice . One message might be a couple of KB and the second copy has a load of junk headers making it ten times the size. I haven't worked out what causes it or how to stop it. I think I had the same problem when I used mail in Opera at work a decade ago.