Still redirects me to https
-
Hello,
i have problem with some websites.
This websites serve http and https, but only http is correct.
But vivalid still redirects me from http to https, i dont know how to fix it.
Right now i have unselected option:
"Always use secure connection(https)"
and disabled feature-flags:
HTTPS-First Mode V2 For Engaged Sites
HTTPS-First Mode in Incognito
HTTPS-First Mode For Typically Secure Users
in chrome, i dont have problem like that.
my version: 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
before update i disabled feature flag: HTTPS Upgrades and it works, but right now i dont have this feature-flag.
-
@Jakubek12 Experimental and not guranteed to work in future: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/751191
-
works for now, thank you soo much!