Hello,

i have problem with some websites.

This websites serve http and https, but only http is correct.

But vivalid still redirects me from http to https, i dont know how to fix it.

Right now i have unselected option:

"Always use secure connection(https)"

and disabled feature-flags:

HTTPS-First Mode V2 For Engaged Sites

HTTPS-First Mode in Incognito

HTTPS-First Mode For Typically Secure Users

in chrome, i dont have problem like that.

my version: 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

before update i disabled feature flag: HTTPS Upgrades and it works, but right now i dont have this feature-flag.