Automatic tab opening
-
LilaUraraka
I noticed when I close all my tabs, it doesn’t automatically populate a new tab. This is honestly kinda annoying for me, because when I am using other browsers on my phone, they all automatically open a new tab when I close all tabs. The fact that this feature isn’t in Vivaldi on iOS is kinda jarring for me, I know the plan is to archive feature parody across Android and iOS, so I am sure this is in the works for iOS, I just thought I’d share my thoughts regarding this feature.