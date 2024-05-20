Hello, I've got two questions regarding Vivaldi sync.

First I was curious as to whether Vivaldi syncs my Vivaldia high score.

While searching for an answer to this question I also stumbled onto this page which states that Vivaldi syncs deleted entries:

Alongside that data, we store some metadata that allows us to ensure the integrity of the stored data.

the type of each entry (whether it is a bookmark, a password, a tab, etc); whether the entry was deleted (deletions are synced)

I'm curious as to whether anyone knows the reason for this? Doesn't syncing deleted entries just slow down sync, and cost Vivaldi more storage?