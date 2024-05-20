What additional data does Vivaldi sync?
Hello, I've got two questions regarding Vivaldi sync.
First I was curious as to whether Vivaldi syncs my Vivaldia high score.
While searching for an answer to this question I also stumbled onto this page which states that Vivaldi syncs deleted entries:
Alongside that data, we store some metadata that allows us to ensure the integrity of the stored data.
the type of each entry (whether it is a bookmark, a password, a tab, etc); whether the entry was deleted (deletions are synced)
I'm curious as to whether anyone knows the reason for this? Doesn't syncing deleted entries just slow down sync, and cost Vivaldi more storage?
@sandmuel Deleted is easy.- if you delete something on one machine, it needs to be removed everywhere. Therefore they have to track that yes, it was there and then deleted so they know to do so on all your other devices.
No idea on Vivaldia. I suppose that could fall under extension data, but I just don't know.
@sgunhouse Ah, thanks, that clears up a lot! So, for deleted entries, I would assume they are no longer kept once synced to all logged in devices?
As for Vivaldia, I suppose I could set up a VM to test this out once I get the time, and if nobody has the answer yet I'll report back here.