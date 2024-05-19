I just got my calendar all set up and synced between Vivaldi and OneCalendar but one or two of my calendars aren't syncing and I'm getting these errors in my logs (I basically just get the same two alternating over and over again):

16:10:04.982 error [Calendar - parser] parseSyncCollection: Error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'content')

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'content')

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3063015

at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3062942

at ne (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3063518)

at async Be (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3068183)

at async We (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3071114)

at async Ue (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3072733)

16:10:04.982 error [Calendar - network] Error parsing http status Error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'split')

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'split')

at Object.parseHttpStatusCode (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3024738)

at httpStatusSuccess (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3024870)

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3063099

at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3062942

at ne (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3063518)

at async Be (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3068183)

at async We (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3071114)

at async Ue (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3072733)

What do they mean and how do I fix it?

Other details: I'm using Vivaldi portably from a USB on a Windows 10 computer on a laptop.