Per site settings
SmittyKen12
Can anyone tell me how I can get my individual site settings to sync across all my devices? ios & windows
is there anyway to set site specific settings, such as desktop or Mobile? Zoom levels etc? Pretty much like you can do on Chrome or Safari?
can anyone tell me the easiest way to make an allow list of sites that I could just update and then copy paste to the browser settings?
New here thanks in advance
@SmittyKen12 I don't think 1 and 3 are possible. Not even sure that site settings are totally synced.
About 2 just uncheck tab zoom in settings:
(not sure zoom is synced from desktop to mobile due different layout between the platforms)