Page Reloads Spontenously--Taken Back to Top of Page
-
New issue.
Now when I am reading an article on a webpage, things seem to refresh spontaneously, the page reloads, and I am taken back to the top of the page. This is quite annoying, especially when the article is long.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision b72df94f85dbb3ca0069a8940783a10278261384
OS: Linux Mint 20 Ulyana
Base: Ubuntu 20.04 focal
System: Kernel: 5.4.0-182-generic (x86_64)
Desktop: Cinnamon 4.6.7
CPU: Intel Core i7-3770K
RAM: 16 Gb
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
-
@d_canard And what webpage would that be?