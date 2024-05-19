Picture-in-Picture window does not resize
I can pop out a video window on youtube or vimeo, but I cannot resize the window. Arrows appear on the sides but have no effect.
This problem has been around for several months persisting across a new PC and the recent KDE Plasma 6 update.
Operating System: Manjaro Linux KDE Plasma Version: 6.0.4 KDE Frameworks Version: 6.1.0 Qt Version: 6.7.0 Kernel Version: 6.6.30-2-MANJARO (64-bit) Graphics Platform: X11 Processors: 12 × 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1355U Memory: 31,1 GiB of RAM Graphics Processor: Mesa Intel® Graphics Manufacturer: Intel Product Name: BQM5
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision b72df94f85dbb3ca0069a8940783a10278261384 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.4.254.17 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=deruji-minipc;1716109985;973251;904_TIME3068753 --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/deruji/.config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type Safe Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80