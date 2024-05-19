Impossible d'installer Vivaldi
Bonjour à tousJ'ai une tablette Samsung galaxy Tab S2 d'environ 7 ans sur laquelle vivaldi était installé et fonctionnait très bien. Suite à un blocage de ma tablette pour non reconnaissance du mot de passe j'ai du repasser en mode usine et depuis impossible de réinstaller vivaldi, google me disant que ma tablette n'est pas compatible.
Merci pour votre aide
@jackyj 7 years is a long time ... what version of Android is on your tablet?
Aaron Translator
Your android is too old. I checked that your tablet debuted with Android version 5 or 6. now Vivaldi is no longer supported.
I have the same problem with my Xiaomi max2 and Samsung G1650 phone.
The former is Android 7.1.1, and the highest version that can be installed at the moment is Sopranos 6.5.3190.24.
The latter is for Android 6.0.1, and the highest version that can be installed is Snapshot 5.7.2896.3.
@sgunhouse
La version d'Android installée est la 7.0, et impossible de faire une mise à jour, c'est vraiment dommage car elle fonctionnait très bien.
Merci pour vos réponses