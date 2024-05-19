[Solved] How to (manually) move a tab within a tab group?
On android it's no problem to move a tab within a tab group, but on desktop I don't seem to be able to do that.
On Opera Presto one could expand a tab group and that way was able to move a tab within a tab group and collapse the tab group afterwards, but in vivaldi that option doesn't seem to exist.
Sometimes a tab accidentally gets closed, when restoring that tab, sometimes the tab gets restored to the previous position within a tab group, at other times it gets restored as last tab within the tab group it belonged to before closing. Not sure why the discrepancy. Anyway, this is one of the reasons why I'd like to be able to move tabs within a tab group to have a custom order of tabs within a tab group.
@vduser Settings, Tabs, Tab Stack Options:Allow Stacking by Drag and Drop
Set the delay to short to make it easier to move tabs.
Sorry, that feature just allows you to create groups in the first place, but not moving tabs within a group. As soon as a tab within a group is grabbed the only thing you do by moving it is removing it from the group, not moving it within that group.
But I just found out that temporarily setting the tab group feature to "Accordion" gives the option to expand and collapse a tab group. Then it is possible to move a tab within a tab group.
@vduser Accordion or Two-level tabs can be used. It does not seem to possible with Compact tab stacks. You can easily move tabs in the Window Panel.