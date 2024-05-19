On android it's no problem to move a tab within a tab group, but on desktop I don't seem to be able to do that.

On Opera Presto one could expand a tab group and that way was able to move a tab within a tab group and collapse the tab group afterwards, but in vivaldi that option doesn't seem to exist.

Sometimes a tab accidentally gets closed, when restoring that tab, sometimes the tab gets restored to the previous position within a tab group, at other times it gets restored as last tab within the tab group it belonged to before closing. Not sure why the discrepancy. Anyway, this is one of the reasons why I'd like to be able to move tabs within a tab group to have a custom order of tabs within a tab group.