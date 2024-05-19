Add Mouse Gestures on Speed Dial
I think this has been requested a few years ago, but wanted to surface it again.
I would really like mouse gestures added to speed dial and speed dial folders. It just seems like it was overlooked as not having it on the speed dial just seems broken. Afterall, the speed dial sure looks and acts like a webpage.
@btabke Please do not post duplicates. They only need to be closed and archived by a moderator, who is a volunteer using their free time to help here.
Vote for or comment on the existing request(s) that are relevant: Back Function for the Start Page Subfolder