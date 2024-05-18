Independent Page Zoom For Tabs And Web Panel On Same Domain
thedayismine
It would be nice if a web panel's zoom-level was independent from the zoom-level you've set for a tab (that's on the same domain).
Currently, on app-open, or when opening a new window: the tab zoom-level automatically sets to whatever zoom level you've set for a Web Panel (with the same domain as the tab).
Example urls:
- Tab:
https://example.com
- zoom-level: 100%
- Web Panel:
https://example.com
- zoom-level: 80%
Current Behavior
On refresh or app open:
- Your Tab:
https://example.com
- goes to
- 80% zoom (because that's what your panel is set to.)
- Tab:
@thedayismine See Settings, Webpages, Default Webpage Zoom, and disable:Use Tab Zoom
Now, open the site that you wish to use as a web panel, and set it to whatever zoom level you wish to use in the panel, e.g. 80%
Open any page on the same domain and zoom it to whatever you wish, e.g. 100%. The Web Panel Zoom will not change.
There are also Zoom controls in the Web Panel if you display the zoom controls on the web panel toolbar.