Customization not working correctly
When I right-click the menu to customize anything, I have to click on the forward or backward buttons. When I try to insert a space or flexible space, it doesn't put it anywhere.
@RestlessCrow When the toolbar editor is shown, just drag the FlexibleSpace button out of the editor to the place you need.
That's the issue, it won't let me. I've tried. It just doesn't add it when I drag it onto it.
@RestlessCrow Drag out of the editor to where you want it. The bar in the editor is just the default preview (it says so right there).
- From the Toolbar Editor’s drop down menu select the toolbar where the component can be found by default.
- Pick the component you want to add from the selection and drag it to its new place. A vertical line in your Theme’s highlight color will indicate where the component will be added.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
RestlessCrow
I know how it works is what i'm saying. It's not putting the space on the bar.
@RestlessCrow Please make a screenshot like mine where you're trying to place the space.
Or better, a screen recording of you attempting it.
It works for everyone else.
No need, I found the issue. I have to be super precise and have a blue line show up where I'm trying to put it, or it won't work. I have to put it real close to where I'm trying to put it next to. So if I want it on the left side of the address bar, I have to go to the end of it and wait for a blue line.
Also, can you not use these spaces on the bookmark bar or the tab bar to try and center it?
@RestlessCrow OK you figured it out
Also, can you not use these spaces on the bookmark bar or the tab bar to try and center it?
No, can't place buttons on the tab bar or bookmarks bar. Don't know why, just is...
Ah, thank you, just wondering as I was coming from Floorp and they allow it.
I found a CSS code that is supposed to do it, but can't figure out how to use it.
.bookmark-bar .observer { justify-content: center; }