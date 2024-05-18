Hi, I cant connect devices like my wooting 60he on wootility.io or my g-wolves htx/hts plus on mouse.xyz because Im not getting the popup in which I connect the device. It worked some time before, not sure when it stopped working and Im pretty sure I didnt change any setting related to this.

In Edge i get the popup btw.

Anyone getting the popup on latest version or can anyone tell me if and what setting I should change to get the popup?

ty