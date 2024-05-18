@muddjs The Bookmark Panel can be made wider so that it will show the full bookmark title, in which case a tooltip becomes superfluous. Each Panel can have its own separate width to suit its purpose.

If the title is too long, or means nothing to you, rename it whenever you add a bookmark.

I keep my bookmarks well organised, and as concise as possible to make it easy to know at a glance what it refers to. I cut the surplus text such as -YouTube, or - Vivaldi Forum since I can tell from the favicon which site it belongs to, and anyway I know that from my bookmark folder structure.

Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful: