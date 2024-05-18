Bookmark pane entry should have tooltip
Hi, all.
The issue I am talking about here which I believe is an essential enhancement that needs to be addressed.
Right now, in the bookmark pane, every bookmark's full name is not able to be seen due to the lack of tooltip functionality with mouse hovering over.
Among all the mainstream browsers out there in the market, I believe almost all of the other browsers have this functionality. After all, if you cann't easily see what exactly the saved bookmark is, why would you save it on the first place?
I reckon adding such functionality would be relatively easy work, hope this can be solved soon!
Thanks.
@muddjs The Bookmark Panel can be made wider so that it will show the full bookmark title, in which case a tooltip becomes superfluous. Each Panel can have its own separate width to suit its purpose.
If the title is too long, or means nothing to you, rename it whenever you add a bookmark.
I keep my bookmarks well organised, and as concise as possible to make it easy to know at a glance what it refers to. I cut the surplus text such as -YouTube, or - Vivaldi Forum since I can tell from the favicon which site it belongs to, and anyway I know that from my bookmark folder structure.
