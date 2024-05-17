Data is not synchronized
-
VladimirFomin90
Hello. Thanks to the developers, you have a cool browser!
There is one small problem. The browser is open on 3 devices, when I add or remove tabs, the tabs do not appear on other devices until I restart the browser or go to vivaldi://sync-internals and click on the Trigger GetUpdates button. Will it be possible to add dynamic synchronization in the future?
-
@VladimirFomin90 Is not real time, as I know. So if you switch devices often (as it seems) is not yet synced and as you figured out you have to force with the button.
If you switch devices less frequently and the changes are not reflected after 15-30 minutes might be a bug or a temporary issue on sync.
-
Hi,
Not tested myself
chrome://flags/#sync-session-on-visibility-changed
-
VladimirFomin90
@Zalex108 It got even worse) now restarting doesn’t help, only pressing the Trigger GetUpdates button. I turned it off