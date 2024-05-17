Mail Filters seem broken in Ver 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
It's been as inserting "and" / "not" when they aren't asked for. It can't handle search criteria from the beginning of subject or multiple words which belong together; ex: Robin Hood either with or w/o "". It definitely can't handle an email address as a search criteria. In addition, there is an extra entry form for search criteria preceded by "not" and, in general, filters are picking up a lot irrelevant data. Maybe it's my imagination, but hopefully, someone can take a look.
@janrif
NOTalways been quite problematic as I recall.
You might already do a report, of course, but I'd start doing here some example of the filters you are trying to do, and how the mail filters is messing them up and when. More important: they worked before?