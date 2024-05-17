Extension Icon Drop Down Menu Disappears
Working in the browser, I see a an extension icon parked nicely on the right side of the Address Bar. When I switch to Mail view, the Browser Search bar disappears so the extension icon disappears with it. I looked thru settings & Tool Bar edit possibilities but didn't see anything applicable. so I ask you, what did I miss or is this a bug? TIA
I have 2 css files at work which may be causing this although I don't know why. These are the two css files
/* Vertical Extensions Drop-Down Menu */ .extensionIconPopupMenu { --popupWidth: 280px !important; } .extensionIconPopupMenu > .toolbar { max-height: 50vh; overflow: clip auto; flex-direction: column; flex-wrap: nowrap; align-items: stretch; } .extensionIconPopupMenu .ExtensionDropdownIcon > button { justify-content: flex-start; padding: 10px; } .extensionIconPopupMenu .ExtensionDropdownIcon > button::after { content: attr(title); overflow: clip visible; text-overflow: ellipsis; }
and
.button-toolbar > button > .button-badge { top: auto; right: 10px; }
@janrif Not a bug, is expected behaviour: extensions icon/dropdown and search bar disappear with mail because both are not supported in that view.
@Hadden89 said in Extension Icon Drop Down Menu Disappears:
OK, Tks @Hadden89. Maybe they should be supported in that view..... ???
@janrif said in Extension Icon Drop Down Menu Disappears:
Maybe they should be supported in that view
Unsure. Extensions are not meant to be used by mail apps (if we exclude thunderbird, but is not chromium so no relevant here) and the render of the vivaldi mail is just a webview not exposed to extension API. Probably not impossibile to do, but hard and may expose very personal data to extensions developers which couldn't be a good thing.
While it doesn't make much sense to have extensions there, like the kitty cat says, it might make sense for some specialized extensions that don't actually interact with a web page.
In that case you can just add it from the Toolbar Editor, under Address Bar.