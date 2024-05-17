No saved passwords found ?
Vivaldi this morning does it's sync and claims all is well. However
no saved passwords are found. It will insert passwords on login for some sites but not all.
Tried logging out and logging back in to sync but no change.
Where to begin?
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision b72df94f85dbb3ca0069a8940783a10278261384
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.17
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --password-store=gnome --flag-switches-begin --enable-webgl-developer-extensions --enable-webgl-draft-extensions --enable-smooth-scrolling --enable-features=EnableDrDc --disable-features=WindowsScrollingPersonality --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/frank/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Safe
Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80
@mccfrank Do you use Autoligin?
Which secure storage system do you use (KWallet, GNOME keyring)?
The thing I find strange is Vivaldi says "no passwords found" but if I login
to my bank let's say, it inserts my credentials.
Lately it seems every time Vivaldi comes up with a new version, I have
some sort of sync problem,
@mccfrank Do the password show up with internal page vivaldi://password-manager/passwords
@DoctorG No they don't. This is what I get.
Password Manager needs more access
To use Password Manager with your operating system, relaunch Vivaldi and allow access to your computer's password manager. Your tabs will reopen after relaunching.
It suggests I re-launch Vivaldi, but still doesn't show passwords.
I have no other pass word manager.
Configuration:
--password-store=gnome
Changed to:
--password-store=gnome-libsecret
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/HEAD/docs/linux/password_storage.md
I checked and turned off the appropriate experiment, but no change. However making the change that @mozlima suggested from the Chrome docs did work.
That did it. Thanks very much. When did this change go into effect because I had to add it to
the call for Vivaldi, when before the browser picked Gnome by itself ? Strange!
@mccfrank On my Ubuntu 22 LTS it is installed for many apps.
What is installed ??
@mccfrank libsecret from GNOME
That's why i do not understand your Linux act so strange. And why you use a extra start parameter for password store with Vivaldi.
//edit: Ah, i found your post from last year now → https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/673983
--password-store="gnome" works for me in Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 On Ubuntu 22/23
It also worked for me up until recently. I will ask on the OpenSUSE mailing list and see what people say.
At any rate, thanks for your help on this issue. If/when I get an answer I will post here.