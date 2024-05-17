Minor update(3) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.7
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-4947: Type Confusion in V8”, an exploit for which exists in the wild.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
I just want to say a massive public thank you to Maria for getting this out on the 17th because today is the national day of Norway and it is largely about family events. As you state in your bio, you are a mother, so that must have been tough to coordinate. This shows a fantastic commitment to the security of our users.
Thanks Maria and Gratulerer med dagen!!!
@ruarí: Happy eat-alot of ice-cream day!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@olli: but that's just a normal day for me.