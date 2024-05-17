Hi, I've been using vivaldi for years now. Suddenly today, the appearance of my UI has changed. The drop down menus when I click a folder on my bookmarks bar or when I clicked the vivaldi icon on the top left corner of my browser have a larger font and increased spacing, and the background of the drop down menus also seems like it's a different color. It's brighter than I remember and the border feels different too. For some reason it bothers my eyes and it hurts for me to look at the menus this way.

When I right click, the menu that shows up also has increased spacing, but at least it doesn't make my eyes uncomfortable.

Can anyone help me change things back to how it was before? It's weird because things haven't changed anywhere else. For example, the drop down menu from the workspace right next to the vivaldi icon is completely unchanged, and the text on the bookmarks bar itself is fine, it's only the text from the dropdown menu when I click on a folder on the bookmarks bar that's been changed. I tried changing the fonts and the font size from the settings menu, but it didn't help. On a vivaldi community post, I saw someone who seemed to have a similar problem to me, and the answer that helped them was to change the layout to classic, but I can't seem to find a way to do that. I saw on another webpage to go through the welcome tour again to do that, but I went through the welcome tour and there was no option to select a layout.

Please help.

The version number is 6.7.3329.29 (Stable channel) (64-bit), and my OS is Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3447)