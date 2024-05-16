Close tab on history back action if history is empty
SantaOrlando
Hi all,
I am browsing the net heavily with the "open link in new background tab" feature and use moues rocker gestures (or the additional thumb keys on my mouse).
If I finish reading a new tab, I am very primed on using "history back" to get back to the tab i am coming from.
In this case, nothing happens, since it is a new tab with no history.
I would like to see the option under "Close Tab": "close if history is empty on history back action"
I searched the forum and have found such requests earlier. 2018, even March 2024. Is there any plan on realizing such a feature very soon?
I looked into command chains but figured there is no way of doing a kind of "if" statement to determine if the history is empty and perform actions dependent on that.
Has anyone else a suggestion how to get this behavior with some workaround (earlier than with an maybe-to-come update)?
thanks!
Orlando
@SantaOrlando I'm sure 8've said this before, probably in the oldest thread on the topic, but this was one of my favorite (and almost trivial to do) customization I had in old Opera. I changed the shortcut assigned to Button4 (the Back button on Navigator mice) to Back ! Close tab and if Back failed it would instead close the tab. Might be possible with javascript - not certain if code execution continues if history,back fails.