Hi all,

I am browsing the net heavily with the "open link in new background tab" feature and use moues rocker gestures (or the additional thumb keys on my mouse).

If I finish reading a new tab, I am very primed on using "history back" to get back to the tab i am coming from.

In this case, nothing happens, since it is a new tab with no history.

I would like to see the option under "Close Tab": "close if history is empty on history back action"

I searched the forum and have found such requests earlier. 2018, even March 2024. Is there any plan on realizing such a feature very soon?

I looked into command chains but figured there is no way of doing a kind of "if" statement to determine if the history is empty and perform actions dependent on that.

Has anyone else a suggestion how to get this behavior with some workaround (earlier than with an maybe-to-come update)?

thanks!

Orlando