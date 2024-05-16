@Pesala Did you make any changes in the file name or location of the CSS mods? The location in settings could be incorrect, or maybe the filename has a space in it.

To test if CSS mods are working at all, you could try adding this, it should make your theme colors red:

#browser { --colorBg: red !important; --colorAccentBg: red !important; }

An invalid line in your CSS file could also prevent anything after it in the file from being used. Try putting new CSS at the top of the file instead of the end to see if that is the issue.