Solved Hide Ad-Blocker Icon
-
Now that I use U-Block Origin, and disable Vivaldi’s ad-blocking, it makes no sense to show the icon. I found this CSS code, but it no longer works.
/*Hide Ad-blocker Icon*/ .button-toolbar.ContentBlocker-Control {display: none !important;}
The code to move it to the right-hand end of the URL field does not work either.
/*Move Ad-blocker Icon*/ .toolbar-insideinput:first-child {order: 1;}
-
-
@Pesala Did you make any changes in the file name or location of the CSS mods? The location in settings could be incorrect, or maybe the filename has a space in it.
To test if CSS mods are working at all, you could try adding this, it should make your theme colors red:
#browser { --colorBg: red !important; --colorAccentBg: red !important; }
An invalid line in your CSS file could also prevent anything after it in the file from being used. Try putting new CSS at the top of the file instead of the end to see if that is the issue.
-
Hiding the Settings icon on the Start Page also fails now.
/*Hide Start Page Settings Button*/ .SpeedDialView-Settings-Button {display: none;}
-
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@Pesala Hey! I tried this snippet on my snapshot and it worked. Can you try it ? It's similar to your first version
div.UrlBar-AddressField .button-toolbar.ContentBlocker-Control { display: none; }
-
@MasterLeo29 No joy here.
I removed the code to move the icon, in case that conflicts with it, but still no joy.
-
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@Pesala Any other css mod you might be using ?
Edit : I have tried the snippet on my stable version and it worked aswell. So ... odd.
Any other detail you can provide ?
-
@MasterLeo29 I wonder if this affects it?
/*Large Fonts in URL Field*/ .UrlField, .OmniDropdown, .SearchField {font-size:16px; padding-bottom:2px;} .OmniLinkItem-Url{height:16px; overflow:visible;}
Edit: Removing that code has no effect.
-
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@Pesala Will try. give me a minute
Edit : Can confirm. that code doesnt change a thing.
Maybe try and send me a print / snippet of the html of your address bar and I might try come up with something ? dunno (no promises)
-
I am not sure how to do that, I managed to copy the HTML for the element on
vivaldi://experimentsbut it was too long to post here.
-
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@Pesala Inspect Vivaldi and, on the elements section, try and find the part for the address bar. It should be something like this :
(there's an arrow on the top left corner you can use. click it, then click on the element on want to locate)
If it looks like mine, then I dont know why the css you had doesnt work. If not, then we can try and come up with something else
-
@MasterLeo29 Thank you for your patience. I am new to this. Is this what you need? It is getting late here now, so I will check back in about 12 hours.
<button aria-keyshortcuts="" aria-label="Content Blocker" title="Content Blocker" type="button" class="ToolbarButton-Button" style="--base: 1; --no-blocking: 0; --trackers: 0; --ads: 0; --blocking: 0; --total: 0;"><span class="button-icon"><svg viewBox="0 0 16 16" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> <!-- base paths defined in defs.svg --> <g class="no-blocking" opacity="var(--no-blocking)"> <use xlink:href="#shield-shadow"></use> <use xlink:href="#shield-outline" mask="url(#shield-mask)"></use> <path d="M3 13L14 2" stroke="currentColor" stroke-linecap="round"></path> </g> <g class="blocking-fill" opacity="var(--blocking)"> <path d="m8 1.5-5.5 1v7C4 12 5 13 8 14.5c3-1.5 4-2.5 5.5-5v-7L8 1.5z"></path> </g> <g class="blocking" opacity="var(--blocking)"> <path d="M5.455 7.243 8 3v4h2.117a.5.5 0 0 1 .429.757L8 12V8H5.883a.5.5 0 0 1-.428-.757z"></path> </g> <g class="trackers" opacity="var(--trackers)"> <path d="M8 12c1.459-.724 2.46-1.672 2.998-3L11 4.2l-3-.5V12Z" fill-opacity=".5"></path> </g> <g class="ads" opacity="var(--ads)"> <path d="m8 3.7-3 .5V9c.539 1.328 1.539 2.277 3 3 1.459-.724 2.459-1.672 2.998-3L11 4.2l-3-.5Z" fill-opacity=".5"></path> </g> <g class="base" opacity="var(--base)"> <use xlink:href="#shield-shadow"></use> <use xlink:href="#shield-outline"></use> </g> </svg> </span></button>
<div class="UrlBar-AddressField button-textonly below" name="AddressField"><div class="toolbar-insideinput"><div class="button-toolbar ContentBlocker-Control bf2455e4-6032-4d99-8f17-ce83945140e4"><button aria-keyshortcuts="" aria-label="Content Blocker" title="Content Blocker" type="button" class="ToolbarButton-Button" style="--base: 1; --no-blocking: 0; --trackers: 0; --ads: 0; --blocking: 0; --total: 0;"><span class="button-icon"><svg viewBox="0 0 16 16" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> <!-- base paths defined in defs.svg --> <g class="no-blocking" opacity="var(--no-blocking)"> <use xlink:href="#shield-shadow"></use> <use xlink:href="#shield-outline" mask="url(#shield-mask)"></use> <path d="M3 13L14 2" stroke="currentColor" stroke-linecap="round"></path> </g> <g class="blocking-fill" opacity="var(--blocking)"> <path d="m8 1.5-5.5 1v7C4 12 5 13 8 14.5c3-1.5 4-2.5 5.5-5v-7L8 1.5z"></path> </g> <g class="blocking" opacity="var(--blocking)"> <path d="M5.455 7.243 8 3v4h2.117a.5.5 0 0 1 .429.757L8 12V8H5.883a.5.5 0 0 1-.428-.757z"></path> </g> <g class="trackers" opacity="var(--trackers)"> <path d="M8 12c1.459-.724 2.46-1.672 2.998-3L11 4.2l-3-.5V12Z" fill-opacity=".5"></path> </g> <g class="ads" opacity="var(--ads)"> <path d="m8 3.7-3 .5V9c.539 1.328 1.539 2.277 3 3 1.459-.724 2.459-1.672 2.998-3L11 4.2l-3-.5Z" fill-opacity=".5"></path> </g> <g class="base" opacity="var(--base)"> <use xlink:href="#shield-shadow"></use> <use xlink:href="#shield-outline"></use> </g> </svg> </span></button></div></div><button class="button-addressfield SiteInfoButton internal" draggable="false" tabindex="0"><div class="SiteInfoButton-SecurityBadge"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 16 16"><path d="M10.4 5c-.4-.8 0-1.8 1-2 .7 0 1.5.4 1.6 1.2a1.4 1.4 0 0 1-.2 1l-4 7c-.3.5-.7.8-1.2.8-.6 0-1-.2-1.3-.7L3.8 7.8 2.2 5c-.5-.8 0-2 1-2 .7 0 1 .2 1.4.7l1 2 1 1.4a2 2 0 0 0 1.7 1.5 2.2 2.2 0 0 0 2.3-2V6c0-.3 0-.6-.2-1z"></path></svg></div></button><div class="UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper"><div class="observer"><div class="UrlField"><input id="urlFieldInput" autocomplete="off" spellcheck="false" type="text" class="UrlBar-UrlField url vivaldi-addressfield uifocusstop" placeholder="Search or enter an address" value="vivaldi://experiments/"><div class="UrlFragment-Wrapper"><span class="UrlFragment--Highlight">vivaldi://experiments/</span></div></div></div></div><div class="toolbar toolbar-small toolbar-insideinput"><div class="BookmarkButton"><div class="button-toolbar BookmarkButton-Button 4ab8f77b-bd0b-484c-af31-82a84193db7f"><button aria-keyshortcuts="Ctrl+D" aria-label="Bookmark Page" title="Bookmark Page (Ctrl+D)" type="button" class="ToolbarButton-Button"><span class="button-icon"><svg width="16px" height="16px" viewBox="0 0 16 16" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <defs> <clipPath id="addBookmarkPath"> <path fill-rule="evenodd" d="M11.1425 14.123L8 10.9091L4.8575 14.123C4.54419 14.4435 4 14.2216 4 13.7734V2C4 1.44775 4.44771 1 5 1H11C11.5523 1 12 1.44775 12 2V13.7734C12 14.2216 11.4558 14.4435 11.1425 14.123Z"></path> </clipPath> </defs> <g clip-path="url(#addBookmarkPath)"> <path class="bookmark-animated-fill" fill-rule="evenodd" d="M11.1425 14.123L8 10.9091L4.8575 14.123C4.54419 14.4435 4 14.2216 4 13.7734V2C4 1.44775 4.44771 1 5 1H11C11.5523 1 12 1.44775 12 2V13.7734C12 14.2216 11.4558 14.4435 11.1425 14.123Z"></path> <path class="bookmark-outline" fill-rule="evenodd" d="M11.1425 14.123L8 10.9091L4.8575 14.123C4.54418 14.4434 4 14.2216 4 13.7734V2C4 1.44772 4.44772 1 5 1H11C11.5523 1 12 1.44772 12 2V13.7734C12 14.2216 11.4558 14.4434 11.1425 14.123ZM8 9.47872L5 12.5469V2L11 2V12.5469L8 9.47872Z"></path> <path class="add-bookmark-shadow" d="M8 2H11V12.55L8 9.47656V2Z"></path> </g> </svg> </span></button></div></div><div class="button-toolbar drop-down-menu"><button title="Enter an address to activate typed history" tabindex="0" disabled=""><svg viewBox="0 0 16 16" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path fill-rule="evenodd" d="M8.5 11L4.86568 7.36568C4.36171 6.86171 4.71865 6 5.43137 6L11.5686 6C12.2814 6 12.6383 6.86171 12.1343 7.36569L8.5 11Z"></path> </svg> </button></div></div></div>
-
@Pesala Try this
.UrlBar-AddressField .ContentBlocker-Control {display: none;} /* Hide adblocker icon */
-
@Hadden89 No change. The icon still appears.
-
@Pesala Did you make any changes in the file name or location of the CSS mods? The location in settings could be incorrect, or maybe the filename has a space in it.
To test if CSS mods are working at all, you could try adding this, it should make your theme colors red:
#browser { --colorBg: red !important; --colorAccentBg: red !important; }
An invalid line in your CSS file could also prevent anything after it in the file from being used. Try putting new CSS at the top of the file instead of the end to see if that is the issue.
-
@nomadic said in Hide Ad-Blocker Icon:
An invalid line in your CSS file could also prevent anything after it in the file from being used. Try putting new CSS at the top of the file instead of the end to see if that is the issue.
That was it. Putting the code first fixed the issue, so some CSS code was invalid. I found and replaced a missing } and all seems to be working well now.
-