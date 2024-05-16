More mail and calendar improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3358.3
Today’s snapshot includes further small improvements to mail and calendar and handles the recent 0-days for Chromium.
Really!!?
Well half the team are not working tomorrow so you needed this as your (virtual) "Friday Snapshot"
Also we felt like you snapshot users would appreciate the 0-day fixes. Now (unless there is another tomorrow), you are all secure again.
Thx!!
An interesting Tale with Norwegian protagonists that would like you as well as others.
Did you know about?
Thot Translator
So what is Quick Reply exactly for? To make a quick reply to an incoming Mail and saying for instance in quick, that I will answer his or her mail in detail in the upcoming days? For instance.
Bottom box,
"A kind of chat"
Thot Translator
@Zalex108 said in More mail and calendar improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3358.3:
"A kind of chat"
Ah ok, thanks.
Chrome 125 was just out, i guess they will be soon on 126 core.️
Had this problem with the previous snapshot but would guess it could happen in stable:
Any ideas on how to solve it? One single e-mail message isn't fetched and shows as blank. No errors shown and I could even assign it a label. An option to re-fetch, re-synchronize or something similar would probably solve this problem.
14th updated
@Durtro Any security tool installed which blocks storing of mail?
@DoctorG no. But as far as I can see it is affecting the same message that I receive daily. Have now one from yesterday and one from today:
So something changed. There are no visible errors but there is also no e-mail message and no way to force it to be fetched.
I'm thinking if this could be caused by the preview generation failing?
@Durtro I remember a few days ago german user could not display a mail, but i do not know if that was related.
I asked the dev team, they try to investigate,; currently next days until Monday are holidays in Norway and Island, i do not expect a fast answer.
@DoctorG I have always web mail and in this case the e-mail messages aren't really that important but they're a kind of newsletter from my banking service so they should be fetched without a problem.
In my case at least I can clearly state a snapshot build after which I started to see the problem and I due have previous messages that were fetched without a problem.