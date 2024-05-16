CSS mod not working 6.7
-
Seems css modifications not working in vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) (x86_64) on macOS Monterey 12.7.5
For example in bookmark bar reize, removing arrows or font size not working at all
/* resize bookmark tab */ .bookmark-bar { height: 20px !important; }
/* Hide folder arrow icons on the bookmark bar when set to text only */ .bookmark-bar.text button.folder span.VivaldiSvgIcon { display: none; }
/* change font bookmark tab size*/ .bookmark-bar .observer { font-size: 13px; padding-bottom: 0px; opacity:0.6; font-weight: normal }